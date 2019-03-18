© Niroworld Dreamstime.com Business | March 18, 2019
Qualcomm got a win against Apple in San Diego
Qualcomm says that a jury has found that Apple infringed on three of Qualcomm’s patent and that the jury has awarded the company USD 1.41 per device for infringement of the three patents.
A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California has found that Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X infringe two Qualcomm patents, U.S. Patent No. 8,838,949, and U.S. Patent No. 9,535,90, and Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X infringe Qualcomm’s U.S. Patent No. 8,633,936. The jury awarded Qualcomm USD 31 million in damages for infringement of the patents from July 6, 2017, the date the lawsuit was filed, through the end of the trial. The three infringed patents cover technologies invented by Qualcomm in San Diego. “Today’s unanimous jury verdict is the latest victory in our worldwide patent litigation directed at holding Apple accountable for using our valuable technologies without paying for them,” says Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel for Qualcomm, in a press release. “The technologies invented by Qualcomm and others are what made it possible for Apple to enter the market and become so successful so quickly. The three patents found to be infringed in this case represent just a small fraction of Qualcomm’s valuable portfolio of tens of thousands of patents. We are gratified that courts all over the world are rejecting Apple’s strategy of refusing to pay for the use of our IP.” The three infringed patents support different popular smartphone features. U.S. Patent No. 8,838,949 enables “flashless booting” which eliminates the cost and footprint of separate flash memory and allows a smartphone to connect to the internet quickly after being powered on for instance. An other patent enables high performance and rich visual graphics for games while increasing a smartphone’s battery life.
