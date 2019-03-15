© Infineon Components | March 15, 2019
Sven Schneider to become CFO of Infineon
Infineon Technologies has appointed Dr. Sven Schneider to become the CFO effective 1 May 2019. His contract will initially run for three years. Dr. Schneider is moving to Infineon from Linde AG, where he is currently Board Spokesman, CFO and Labor Director.
Schneider succeeds Dominik Asam, who will be moving to Airbus SE on 1 April. During the one-month transition period, the Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG Dr. Reinhard Ploss will manage the company’s finance organisation. As Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Schneider will be in charge of Accounting & Reporting, Financial Controlling, Financial Planning, Investor Relations, Taxes, Treasury, Auditing, Compliance, Export Control, Risk Management, Business Continuity, and Information Technology. “In Dr. Sven Schneider we are gaining a proven financial expert as our new CFO. He has performed impressively in his previous positions. We are confident that his broad qualifications and vast experience will help Infineon to continue on its successful path,” says Dr. Eckart Sünner, Chairman of Infineon’s Supervisory Board. Infineon CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss says: “We very much look forward to welcoming Dr. Schneider to the Management Board. With his expertise and his personality, he will strengthen us excellently. Together we will continue to pursue Infineon’s goal of generating sustained profitable growth while helping to shape the future.” “I am delighted to be joining the Infineon Management Board in a few weeks’ time. Microelectronics is the key to a better future, and Infineon plays a decisive role in this with its products in important growth markets. I want to continue to write this success story together with the Infineon employees,” says Dr. Sven Schneider, the designated Infineon CFO.
