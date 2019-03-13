© first sensor

First Sensor starts series production for smart home camera

First Sensor has begun series production of a customer-specific camera solution for an unnamed manufacturer of electrical devices. The digital megapixel camera will be installed in networked devices for smart home applications. According to experts, this market should grow from USD 31.4 billion in 2018 to USD 53.45 billion in 2022.

The supply agreement initially runs until 2024, sales worth millions are expected to be achieved as early as 2019. “As experts in photonic and pressure sensor technology, it is our goal to utilize our technological and product know-how for the target markets Industrial, Medical, and Mobility in equal measure. Based on this platform strategy, we can now transfer our camera expertise from automotive applications to the target market Industrial together with our new key customer and develop our camera business there too,” says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG, in a press release. “After a great deal of development work in the last two years, we are starting series production for various customers in 2019 and 2020. In addition, further sampling is in progress with our ‘Blue Next’-generation cameras,” added CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, who expects to be able to increase camera sales significantly as early as this fiscal year. In order to advance the fusion of the sensor data, First Sensor Mobility GmbH has also developed a scalable embedded electronic control unit (ECU). On it, software applications have already been implemented, such as area view, rear-view mirror replacement and object detection, which customers can enhance with their own applications.