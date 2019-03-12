© Optoscribe

Optoscribe expands manufacturing capabilities and headcount

Livingston, UK-based Optoscribe has announced the release of its 3rd generation ultra-high-speed 3D photonic component manufacturing system and the expansion of its cleanroom within its facility in Livingston.

The company, which is focused on high-volume laser-based manufacturing of 3D photonic integrated circuits, has also increased its headcount by 50% over the past 18 months, having recruited key skills in areas including photonic engineering, product development, and manufacturing, a press release reads. Optoscribe’s new proprietary 3rd generation laser inscription system delivers 20 times faster throughput than the previous generations, while maintaining the high precision levels required for single-mode components, representing a significant advancement of the company’s capabilities. Associated with the expansion of its manufacturing capacity the company has also doubled its Class 1,000 and 10,000 cleanroom areas and installed additional high-speed automated optical device testers. “Following our last investment round in September 2018, I am delighted to see the continued improvements of our 3D laser inscription technology," says CEO, Nick Psaila, in the release. “This significant milestone represents the completion of a commitment we made to our investors and our customers to further expand our capability to support increased production volumes going forward. This progress is particularly timely with our ever-increasing levels of commercial engagement in datacentre photonics and other markets.”