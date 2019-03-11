© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Cypress and SK Hynix receive 'Ok Go!' for JV

Full operations for Cypress Semiconductor and SK Hynix's newly-formed joint venture, Sky High Memory Limited, is expected to begin April 1, 2019, as the companies have received regulatory approvals.

The companies announced that they would form a joint venture back in October 25, 2018. The formation of SkyHigh Memory aims to provide customers with a stable supply of quality NAND products for the consumer, networking, industrial, and automotive markets. Based in Hong Kong, SkyHigh Memory will manufacture, distribute, and support its SLC NAND products as well as continue investing in R&D for next-generation NAND products. “It is an exciting time for our business as SkyHigh Memory will drive advances in NAND technology as well as deliver leading SLC NAND memory solutions across the globe,” says Gihyun Bae, CEO of SkyHigh Memory Limited, in a press release. “As a customer-focused company, SkyHigh Memory is committed to becoming a world-class leader by offering premium memory solutions with unmatched support for all of the markets we serve.”