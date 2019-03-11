© norebbo dreamstime.com

Data Respons signs medtech contract in Norway

Data Respons has signed a frame agreement with an annual value of NOK 40 million (EUR 3.77 million) with a Norwegian supplier of medical equipment.

"Companies across all industries focus on innovation and development and are leveraging intelligent sensors, advanced connectivity solutions (e.g. IoT) and more data driven processes. This requires specialist competence that are at the core of Data Respons business and competence profile," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release. The contract comprise delivery of R&D Services and smart solutions embedded in the customers advanced systems. Deliveries will start in 2019. "Implementation of new technology and new smart solutions will be a prerequisite to enable a more efficient utilisation of resources – everything from asset utilisation, energy optimisation and recycling to knowledge- and competence sharing. Data Respons will play an important role going forwards assisting companies across all industries to leverage technology opportunities. We have a target of completing at least fifty technology development projects annually so that we, together with our customers, can contribute to a more sustainable future," Ragnvaldsen continues.