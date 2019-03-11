© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | March 11, 2019
The rumours were true - Nvidia acquires Mellanox
Nvidia and Mellanox have reached a definitive agreement under which Nvidia will acquire Mellanox. The California chipmaker will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mellanox for USD 125 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 6.9 billion.
An early innovator in high-performance interconnect technology, Mellanox pioneered the InfiniBand interconnect technology, which along with its high-speed Ethernet products is now used in over half of the world’s fastest supercomputers and in many leading hyperscale datacenters. With Mellanox, Nvidia will optimise datacenter-scale workloads across the entire computing, networking and storage stack to achieve higher performance, greater utilization and lower operating cost for customers. “The emergence of AI and data science, as well as billions of simultaneous computer users, is fueling skyrocketing demand on the world’s datacenters,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a press release. “Addressing this demand will require holistic architectures that connect vast numbers of fast computing nodes over intelligent networking fabrics to form a giant datacenter-scale compute engine. “We share the same vision for accelerated computing as NVIDIA,” adds Eyal Waldman, founder and CEO of Mellanox. “Combining our two companies comes as a natural extension of our longstanding partnership and is a great fit given our common performance-driven cultures. This combination will foster the creation of powerful technology and fantastic opportunities for our people.” The companies have a long history of collaboration and joint innovation, reflected in their recent contributions in building the world’s two fastest supercomputers, Sierra and Summit, operated by the U.S. Department of Energy. Many of the world’s top cloud service providers also use both Nvidia GPUs and Mellanox interconnects. Once the combination is complete, Nvidia intends to continue investing in local excellence and talent in Israel, one of the world’s most important technology centers.
