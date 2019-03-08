© ERNI Group

ERNI Group expands site in Thailand

The ERNI Group continues to expand its site in Lamphun, Thailand. Following the first expansion in 2015, another significant expansion is scheduled for this year.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place in November 2018 and the new about 2000 square metre large building complex is due to be occupied as early as July 2019. Production and logistics will occupy the biggest part of the new facilities. The first construction phase, the logistics building, is due to be completed in May and the entire new building will be completed in July 2019. At the same time, the existing 400 employees are to be increased to a total of around 600 in future in order to meet the high demand, particularly in Asia. A team led by the Swiss Thomas Kurzweg is working intensively on the timely realization of this ambitious project. "We are well on schedule," says Thomas Kurzweg, MD and Head of Operations Asia, in a press release. Thomas Kurzweg acts as a link between the plant in Thailand and the production in Germany. The ERNI Group will continue to expand its subsidiary in Thailand into a production site and a bridge to the Asian market. "For this purpose, production processes must be designed in such a way that continuous growth is possible," Kurzweg adds.