© ERNI Group Business | March 08, 2019
ERNI Group expands site in Thailand
The ERNI Group continues to expand its site in Lamphun, Thailand. Following the first expansion in 2015, another significant expansion is scheduled for this year.
The ground-breaking ceremony took place in November 2018 and the new about 2000 square metre large building complex is due to be occupied as early as July 2019. Production and logistics will occupy the biggest part of the new facilities. The first construction phase, the logistics building, is due to be completed in May and the entire new building will be completed in July 2019. At the same time, the existing 400 employees are to be increased to a total of around 600 in future in order to meet the high demand, particularly in Asia. A team led by the Swiss Thomas Kurzweg is working intensively on the timely realization of this ambitious project. "We are well on schedule," says Thomas Kurzweg, MD and Head of Operations Asia, in a press release. Thomas Kurzweg acts as a link between the plant in Thailand and the production in Germany. The ERNI Group will continue to expand its subsidiary in Thailand into a production site and a bridge to the Asian market. "For this purpose, production processes must be designed in such a way that continuous growth is possible," Kurzweg adds.
ERNI Group expands site in Thailand The ERNI Group continues to expand its site in Lamphun, Thailand. Following the first...
Varroc opens new R&D centre in Poland Varroc Lighting Systems is opening a new research and development office in Krakow...
Dialog to acquire FCI from Silicon Motion Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire FCI, Silicon Motion’s...
Innodisk opens new office in Eindhoven Innodisk is announcing the opening of a new office in Eindhoven in the Netherland...
Camtek bags multiple systems order from DRAM manufacturer Camtek has received an order totalling approximately USD 9 million for multiple systems of its...
Dialog Semi anticipates revenue drop after Apple deal While Dialog Semiconductor did record Q4 revenues within their guidance range the USD 431...
Plextek RFI extends RF-on-wafer clean room facilities Plextek RFI, a UK design house specialising in microwave and millimetre-wave IC design, has...
FISBA names new CTO and Head of R&D Switzerland-based optical solutions and systems provider FISBA has appointed a new...
America II signs distribution agreement with Alliance Memory The distributor of electronic components says that it has entered into a global distribution...
Motherson Sumi Systems acquires Derby assets from Bombardier Motherson Rolling Stock Systems GB Limited (MRSS) has signed a definitive agreement...
Siemens to acquire KACO new energy GmbH Siemens plans to acquire the string inverter business of the KACO new energy GmbH, a...
SoftBank invests in Swedish solar technology company Japanese SoftBank Group and Swedish solar company, Exeger Operations AB, have entered into a definitive agreement under which SoftBank invests USD 10 million in Exeger.
Lumentum to sell certain optical transceiver product lines to CIG Lumentum Holdings and communications technology company Cambridge Industries...
Apple, Qualcomm legal slugfest continues with patent-challenge lawsuit In the ongoing Apple-Qualcomm legal saga, a recent patent challenge filed by Qualcomm...
R&M buys Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. Swiss cabling specialist R&M has acquired Optimum Fiberoptics Inc., a U.S. fiber optic cable and...
Indesmatech and Acconeer enter partnership Indesmatech and Acconeer has entered a cooperation agreement on marketing of the...
Molex and Elenion extend investment to bring silicon photonic-based solutions Molex Ventures has announced a further investment between Molex Optical Solutions Group...
myFC and Hozon Auto in feasibility study for LAMINA REX myFC will enter into a feasibility study for the company's fuel cell-based range extender...
RoodMicrotec expanding SCM services into ASSP market RoodMicrotec GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fraunhofer Institut für...
Westshore Design picks up Petra Electronics Mfg Westshore Design has purchased Petra Electronic Manufacturing, a West...
Meinberg to acquire Oregano Systems Meinberg, a manufacturer of time and frequency synchronization solutions, has...
Arm and China Unicom sign IoT partnership agreement Arm and China Unicom has entered into a long-term partnership agreement to...
Qualcomm & Bosch partner on 5G NR research for IIoT Qualcomm Technologies and Robert Bosch GmbH, has entered into a research...
Most ReadLoad more news