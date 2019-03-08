© Varroc Lighting Systems Business | March 08, 2019
Varroc opens new R&D centre in Poland
Varroc Lighting Systems is opening a new research and development office in Krakow, Poland. It is the company’s second largest investment in Poland in recent months, following the announcement of a manufacturing plant in Niemce, which is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2019.
“The opening of this new research and development center continues our plan of strategic global growth,” says Stephane Vedie, President and CEO, Varroc Lighting Systems, in a press release “We have a best-in-class footprint in terms of both development and production, and this location will help us maintain our competitive advantage.” The 1'325 square metre office will have a capacity of over 100 workplaces and will be responsible for developing all types of automotive lighting technologies that are available in Varroc’s portfolio – from standard halogen lamps up to the most advanced matrix and laser lamps. There will be an engineering centre that will include optics, electronics, and mechanics departments. The office will also serve as a hub of for company’s Global Purchasing function. According to Todd Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Development for Varroc Lighting Systems, this location will help the company meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry. “As the automotive lighting industry changes and technology becomes more complex, it is critical that we continue to expand our engineering capacity and capability,” says Morgan. “This location will allow us to further develop leading edge products for our customers. Lighting is rapidly evolving into a complex electronic component on the vehicle. Mechanical and optical engineering will continue to play an important role in our development, however, we are aggressively looking to expand our capability in electronic hardware and software design. Our strategy is to integrate ADAS sensors into our products and this will only accelerate this trend to support the needs of tomorrow’s autonomous and electric vehicles.”
