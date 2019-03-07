© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Camtek bags multiple systems order from DRAM manufacturer

Camtek has received an order totalling approximately USD 9 million for multiple systems of its 3D metrology and 2D inspection system from a tier-one DRAM manufacturer. The tools are expected to be installed during the first and second quarter of 2019.

"I am very pleased with this meaningful order from a leading DRAM manufacturer. The systems will be used for the most accurate 3D measurements, at extremely high throughput, as well as for 2D inspection. This order illustrates that our 2D inspection capabilities have proven to be highly competitive and we continue to capture market share," says Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer, in a press release Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, added, "While DRAM prices are undergoing some pressure, the transition to advanced packaging is continuing, driven by the technical requirements for higher bandwidth and lower power consumption. This multiple systems' order is a vote of confidence in our expertise in accurate 3D measurement, as well as in our 2D inspection capabilities. We are well positioned to leverage on the transition of the memory market to Advanced Packaging. This order continues the positive momentum with which we started 2019 into the second quarter."