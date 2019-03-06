© FISBA Business | March 06, 2019
FISBA names new CTO and Head of R&D
Switzerland-based optical solutions and systems provider FISBA has appointed a new Chief Technology Officer. Christian Zellweger assumed his new role as CTO and Head of Research & Development at the company at the beginning of March.
In this position, together with his team, he will be responsible for decisions in the quotations, product development and technical projects fields. He structures the services required by R&D with the resources, ideas and potential and deploys efficient teams to successfully handle customer projects. Zellweger has been working in various executive positions in the optics sector for more than ten years at home and abroad. In his new position at FISBA, he can rely on his experience and in-depth knowledge in the optical components, laser diode applications, metrology and coating fields. Zellweger is the successor of Dr. Martin Forrer, who has been working at FISBA in St. Gallen for more than 22 years and who will be taking on a new challenge within the company as the Senior Vice President Business Development.
