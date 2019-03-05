© Exeger Business | March 05, 2019
SoftBank invests in Swedish solar technology company
Japanese SoftBank Group and Swedish solar company, Exeger Operations AB, have entered into a definitive agreement under which SoftBank invests USD 10 million in Exeger.
In a related development, SB Energy, a Japanese subsidiary of SoftBank Group, and Exeger entered into a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate the global rollout of the Exeger technology, a press release reads. The Exeger solar cell works efficiently in ambient light conditions, in both artificial and natural light, with the potential to enable self-powered devices. Exeger intends to change the perception of available energy by integrating the solar cell into mass market products. The solar cell can even be printed in free-form and different colours, allowing it to seamlessly enhance any product. SBG has the right to nominate a director for appointment to Exeger’s board of directors. SB Energy intends to partner with Exeger to accelerate the global launch of this ultra-thin, flexible solar cell and open up a wider array of new Exeger powered products within the SoftBank group ecosystem. “The development of this innovative technology, which can convert any light into energy that can be used in any way, will dramatically transform people’s lifestyles and behaviours,” says Shigeki Miwa, General Manager of CEO Project Office and Representative Director & CEO of SB Energy Corp, in the release. “The SoftBank Group is extremely happy to be able to collaborate with Exeger, which has this amazing technology, to promote the fusion of energy and technology and help realize a more convenient and comfortable society.” “I am extremely proud that the boldest visionary in the world has identified Exeger as a global key enabling technology company. SBG, with its global reach and vast resources, is the perfect partner to fully exploit the potential of our technology. Together we will change people’s perception of available energy now that any surface exposed to light can be power generating. We will use this initial SBG investment to accelerate commercialization across multiple markets.” says Exeger’s Founder & CEO Giovanni Fili.
Siemens to acquire KACO new energy GmbH Siemens plans to acquire the string inverter business of the KACO new energy GmbH, a...
SoftBank invests in Swedish solar technology company Japanese SoftBank Group and Swedish solar company, Exeger Operations AB, have entered into a definitive agreement under which SoftBank invests USD 10 million in Exeger.
Lumentum to sell certain optical transceiver product lines to CIG Lumentum Holdings and communications technology company Cambridge Industries...
Apple, Qualcomm legal slugfest continues with patent-challenge lawsuit In the ongoing Apple-Qualcomm legal saga, a recent patent challenge filed by Qualcomm...
R&M buys Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. Swiss cabling specialist R&M has acquired Optimum Fiberoptics Inc., a U.S. fiber optic cable and...
Indesmatech and Acconeer enter partnership Indesmatech and Acconeer has entered a cooperation agreement on marketing of the...
Molex and Elenion extend investment to bring silicon photonic-based solutions Molex Ventures has announced a further investment between Molex Optical Solutions Group...
myFC and Hozon Auto in feasibility study for LAMINA REX myFC will enter into a feasibility study for the company's fuel cell-based range extender...
RoodMicrotec expanding SCM services into ASSP market RoodMicrotec GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fraunhofer Institut für...
Westshore Design picks up Petra Electronics Mfg Westshore Design has purchased Petra Electronic Manufacturing, a West...
Meinberg to acquire Oregano Systems Meinberg, a manufacturer of time and frequency synchronization solutions, has...
Arm and China Unicom sign IoT partnership agreement Arm and China Unicom has entered into a long-term partnership agreement to...
Qualcomm & Bosch partner on 5G NR research for IIoT Qualcomm Technologies and Robert Bosch GmbH, has entered into a research...
Horizon Robotics raises $600M in series B funding Chinese AI chip designer, Horizon Robotics, says it managed to secure USD 600...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands Quality Design Center in Shenzhen On February 20, 2019, Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Reinhold Würth opened the new site of the...
New industrial automation contract for Data Respons Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 13 million (EUR 1.33 million) with a German...
Jenoptik increases capacity with new photolithography... Jenoptik is responding to the growing demand for high performance microoptics used in...
Hella opens second electronics plant in India The new production facility in Mehsana, India, north of the city of Ahmedabad in the state of...
Zumtobel enters wireless enterprise network market with pureLiFi The Zumtobel Group is looking to apply its LED solutions to empower the latest in wireless...
1366 Tech and Hanwha Q CELLS partner on direct wafer factory Silicon wafer manufacturer 1366 Technologies together with its partners, Hanwha Q CELLS Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and parent company Hanwha Q CELLS, have announced their scaling plans for the Direct Wafer technology.
Silvaco opens Shenzhen office Silvaco, Inc. has opened its latest China office to accommodate the company’s...
Apple supplier AAC Tech issues profit warning Acoustic component manufacturer and Apple supplier, AAC Technologies...
Most ReadLoad more news