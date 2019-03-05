© Exeger

SoftBank invests in Swedish solar technology company

Japanese SoftBank Group and Swedish solar company, Exeger Operations AB, have entered into a definitive agreement under which SoftBank invests USD 10 million in Exeger.

In a related development, SB Energy, a Japanese subsidiary of SoftBank Group, and Exeger entered into a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate the global rollout of the Exeger technology, a press release reads. The Exeger solar cell works efficiently in ambient light conditions, in both artificial and natural light, with the potential to enable self-powered devices. Exeger intends to change the perception of available energy by integrating the solar cell into mass market products. The solar cell can even be printed in free-form and different colours, allowing it to seamlessly enhance any product. SBG has the right to nominate a director for appointment to Exeger’s board of directors. SB Energy intends to partner with Exeger to accelerate the global launch of this ultra-thin, flexible solar cell and open up a wider array of new Exeger powered products within the SoftBank group ecosystem. “The development of this innovative technology, which can convert any light into energy that can be used in any way, will dramatically transform people’s lifestyles and behaviours,” says Shigeki Miwa, General Manager of CEO Project Office and Representative Director & CEO of SB Energy Corp, in the release. “The SoftBank Group is extremely happy to be able to collaborate with Exeger, which has this amazing technology, to promote the fusion of energy and technology and help realize a more convenient and comfortable society.” “I am extremely proud that the boldest visionary in the world has identified Exeger as a global key enabling technology company. SBG, with its global reach and vast resources, is the perfect partner to fully exploit the potential of our technology. Together we will change people’s perception of available energy now that any surface exposed to light can be power generating. We will use this initial SBG investment to accelerate commercialization across multiple markets.” says Exeger’s Founder & CEO Giovanni Fili.