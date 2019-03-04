© jackie egginton dreamstime.com Business | March 04, 2019
R&M buys Optimum Fiberoptics Inc.
Swiss cabling specialist R&M has acquired Optimum Fiberoptics Inc., a U.S. fiber optic cable and connectivity specialist based in Elkridge, Maryland.
Founded in 1997, Optimum employs approximately 100 people and manufactures and supplies fiber management products for the commercial, industrial and governmental military markets, with a strong presence in the Mid-Atlantic states. The new East Coast location will enable R&M, whose North American headquarters are in Silicon Valley, to more easily expand its products and services nationwide. In a media release, R&M stated that further North American investments will follow over the next two years. Optimum Co-Founder Jay Megan said, “Over the last 20 years, we have built excellent customer relationships through our in-depth expertise in fiber optic technology and our ability to react quickly on customer needs. We are proud to become part of R&M and are convinced that with the additional resources and technology we can take our business to the next level.” R&M is a privately held family business that 1000 people in more than 40 countries.
