© MyFc Business | March 04, 2019
myFC and Hozon Auto in feasibility study for LAMINA REX
myFC will enter into a feasibility study for the company's fuel cell-based range extender LAMINA REX together with Chinese electric car manufacturer Hozon Auto.
Hozon Auto develops and manufactures electric cars exclusively for the Chinese market, and holds one of the country's ten licenses for manufacturing and selling electric cars. The feasibility study will be conducted by staff from Hozon Auto and myFC. The objective is a technical definition of a prototype introduction of LAMINA REX, and then evaluate potential continued collaboration. The Swedish company's emissions-free fuel system is also included in the feasibility study. "China is definitely ahead of the curve when it comes to the development of electric vehicles, and there are prognoses that more than half of all electric vehicles sold in 2019 will be sold in China. Its automotive industry is highly advanced, and it is part of our strategy to cooperate with strong partners. I'm very proud to now say that Hozon Auto is one," says Björn Westerholm, CEO of myFC, in a press release. Hozon Auto has a clear partner strategy to bring in technology and design from third parties. The company's headquarters are in Shanghai, its R&D is located in Shanghai and Jiaxing, design in Beijing and Turin, technology and validation in Stuttgart and finally, development of smart, interconnected self-driving cars in Silicon Valley. The vehicles are manufactured and distributed in Tongxiang. "We are impressed with myFC's technology and REX solution and intrigued by how it could benefit Hozon Auto's development of long-range low-cost electric vehicles. A tail-pipe emissions free fuel is of course high on our agenda as well, so we look forward to this cooperation," says Dr. Kevin Zhao, Chief Engineer, Hozon Auto. LAMINA REX is based on myFC's patented LAMINA technology. Charged with myFC's green fuel, consisting of salts, water and reaction components, it has the potential of doubling the range of a medium-sized electric car.
