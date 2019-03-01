© Roodmicrotec

RoodMicrotec expanding SCM services into ASSP market

RoodMicrotec GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fraunhofer Institut für Integrierte Schaltungen IIS and EBV Elektronik GmbH, announcing cooperation in production and marketing of Fraunhofer ready to use chip IP.

EBVchips will contribute to the cooperation with their marketing and sales platform. RoodMicrotec takes care of the complete logistics, quality assurance, technical realisation and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts, a press release reads. The cooperation includes new ASSP (application-specific standard product) devices for industrial, logistics and home appliance products. The first of two products is the RFicient. This IC solution will allow customers to optimise the power consumption of, for example, IoT applications, increasing battery lifetime dramatically. Through this involvement in production and supply of application-specific standard products (ASSPs), RoodMicrotec sees an excellent opportunity in expanding its SCM services to a wider range of customers. “Whereas ASICs are designed for and used in a specific application for a single customer, ASSPs are typically covering an application area, including a range of products for various end-customers. This will drive significant higher volumes to be produced and managed by us”, says Reinhard Pusch, COO of RoodMicrotec.