© Horizon Robotics Business | February 28, 2019
Horizon Robotics raises $600M in series B funding
Chinese AI chip designer, Horizon Robotics, says it managed to secure USD 600 million total investment from its series B funding, jointly led by SK China, SK Hynix, and several top automotive groups and their investment vehicles.
Other strategic partners and investors involved in this round include China Oceanwide Group's Oceanwide Capital, CMBC Capital, CLSA's CSOBOR Fund, and Oceanpine Capital. Existing shareholders, including Morningside Venture Capital, Hillhouse Capital, V Fund Management and Linear Venture, have also participated in the financing. The latest Series B Financing follows the USD 100 million+ Series A Financing in late 2017 led by Intel Capital. In just over three years since inception, Horizon Robotics once again has received significant investment interest and support. "Going forward, Horizon Robotics will continue its vision to become the leader in edge AI processors and computing platforms - enabling autonomous driving, smart cities, smart robotics and other AIoT devices "On the Horizon" - powering AI to make everyone's life safer and better," the company writes in a short update.
Meinberg to acquire Oregano Systems Meinberg, a manufacturer of time and frequency synchronization solutions, has...
Arm and China Unicom sign IoT partnership agreement Arm and China Unicom has entered into a long-term partnership agreement to...
Qualcomm & Bosch partner on 5G NR research for IIoT Qualcomm Technologies and Robert Bosch GmbH, has entered into a research...
Horizon Robotics raises $600M in series B funding Chinese AI chip designer, Horizon Robotics, says it managed to secure USD 600...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands Quality Design Center in Shenzhen On February 20, 2019, Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Reinhold Würth opened the new site of the...
New industrial automation contract for Data Respons Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 13 million (EUR 1.33 million) with a German...
Jenoptik increases capacity with new photolithography... Jenoptik is responding to the growing demand for high performance microoptics used in...
Hella opens second electronics plant in India The new production facility in Mehsana, India, north of the city of Ahmedabad in the state of...
Zumtobel enters wireless enterprise network market with pureLiFi The Zumtobel Group is looking to apply its LED solutions to empower the latest in wireless...
1366 Tech and Hanwha Q CELLS partner on direct wafer factory Silicon wafer manufacturer 1366 Technologies together with its partners, Hanwha Q CELLS Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and parent company Hanwha Q CELLS, have announced their scaling plans for the Direct Wafer technology.
Silvaco opens Shenzhen office Silvaco, Inc. has opened its latest China office to accommodate the company’s...
Apple supplier AAC Tech issues profit warning Acoustic component manufacturer and Apple supplier, AAC Technologies...
MACOM and STMicro expand GaN-on-Silicon production capacity MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings and STMicroelectronics has announced a 2019...
SECO acquires a majority of Fannal Electronics SECO SpA, a manufacturer of computer miniaturisation and “ready-to-use” integrated...
Savari collaborates with Rohde & Schwarz in C-V2X testing Silicon Valley based Savari, Inc., an auto tech company, has entered into a collaboration with...
Peraso raises $42M in latest round of financing Peraso Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor company and developer of mmWave...
ZEISS opens new quality excellence centre in California ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions opens a brand new facility for metrology services in Lake...
Diodes Incorporated appoints Brett Whitmire as CFO Diodes Incorporated has appointed Brett Whitmire, Diodes' Corporate Controller and...
ETS-Lindgren expands with new factory in China ETS-Lindgren announced the opening of a new 37,700 square feet (3,500+ square...
Light & Sony to jointly develop multi-image sensor solutions Light, a provider of multi-camera imaging, has entered into an agreement with Sony...
Shipco Circuits is changing how PCB embedded components are brought... Ireland based EMS provider Shipco Circuits Ltd. www.ship.ie has brought a robust method...
Seoul Semi made distributor stop selling Everlight product in Japan Seoul Semiconductor says that it has concluded a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Continental to develop driverless car technology from new Budapest office
- ABB wins $42 million order for train technologies from Indian Railways
- ETS-Lindgren expands with new factory in China
- Komax expands precense in North America - acquires Artos
- Shipco Circuits is changing how PCB embedded components are brought to high-speed signalling market