© Horizon Robotics

Horizon Robotics raises $600M in series B funding

Chinese AI chip designer, Horizon Robotics, says it managed to secure USD 600 million total investment from its series B funding, jointly led by SK China, SK Hynix, and several top automotive groups and their investment vehicles.

Other strategic partners and investors involved in this round include China Oceanwide Group's Oceanwide Capital, CMBC Capital, CLSA's CSOBOR Fund, and Oceanpine Capital. Existing shareholders, including Morningside Venture Capital, Hillhouse Capital, V Fund Management and Linear Venture, have also participated in the financing. The latest Series B Financing follows the USD 100 million+ Series A Financing in late 2017 led by Intel Capital. In just over three years since inception, Horizon Robotics once again has received significant investment interest and support. "Going forward, Horizon Robotics will continue its vision to become the leader in edge AI processors and computing platforms - enabling autonomous driving, smart cities, smart robotics and other AIoT devices "On the Horizon" - powering AI to make everyone's life safer and better," the company writes in a short update.