© Zumtobel Group Business | February 27, 2019
Zumtobel enters wireless enterprise network market with pureLiFi
The Zumtobel Group is looking to apply its LED solutions to empower the latest in wireless technologies called LiFi. The newest trial, conducted in partnership with pureLiFi, uses LED lights to send large amounts of data while appearing as normal LED light to the human eye.
The LiFi trial reflects a series of moves by Zumtobel to evolve lighting beyond its core function of pure illumination and solve challenges for high-speed secure wireless connectivity. As part of the trial, Zumtobel has installed pureLiFi’s system, alongside its LED lights. The system enables a data transmission via an LED luminaire at high speeds through small adjustments in the LED’s brightness. The result is a high-speed Internet connection that is more secure, reliable, and able to deliver bandwidth far beyond the capabilities of conventional wireless communications like Wi-Fi, the company explains in a press release. LiFi is said to be more secure and virtually interference free compared to other wireless solutions. The technology will enable them to leverage vast frequency spectrum resources of visible light. Zumtobel aims to evaluate the market demand for this ground-breaking technology over the coming months. Therefore, Zumtobel will leverage LiFi to create value for lead adopters from industries such as medical, defence, industrial and manufacturing. “LiFi enabled by Zumtobel allows to step into the next era of wireless communications. Compared to standard radio technology or cellular such as Wi-Fi, LiFi can transmit at multiple gigabits, is more reliable, virtually interference free and uniquely more secure,” says Zumtobel Group CEO Alfred Felder and added, “we believe that in an increasingly interconnected digital world LiFi will play a decisive role in moving our industry into the era of digital light.” Alistair Banham, pureLiFi CEO, says, “Zumtobel is one of the European market leaders for professional lighting and associated services. Currently, 80 percent of mobile wireless communications globally happens indoors. By offering connectivity alongside their innovative LED lighting technology, Zumtobel has the potential to become a leading supplier of high bandwidth data communication.”
