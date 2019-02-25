© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | February 25, 2019
Savari collaborates with Rohde & Schwarz in C-V2X testing
Silicon Valley based Savari, Inc., an auto tech company, has entered into a collaboration with test equipment manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz on joint C-V2X interoperability testing.
Savari's proven C-V2X middleware has been selected to run on device-under-test (DUT) to demonstrate the outstanding performance and versatility of the R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester for 3GPP LTE-V2X PC5 interoperability testing. Rohde & Schwarz has expanded the capabilities of its R&S CMW500 platform and R&S SMBV100A/B GNSS simulator to operate with a software tool for simulation, development and test of C-V2X-based communication applications. The solution covers 3GPP Radio Access Layers for C-V2X Mode 4 and region specific ITS protocol layers and enables engineers to easily verify critical end-to-end safety-related C-V2X scenarios in a lab environment. The DUT supports Savari's tablet-based HMI which makes the interoperability testing transparent to a customer and shows the variety of applications available with Savari's MobiWAVE V2X Software Stack, supporting WAVE, ETSI and CSAE regional variants. This collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz will prepare the way for future interoperability tests as well as enable automotive customers to quickly set-up their system testing environment. "Savari is the leading player in the V2X market for many years and an early innovator in the C-V2X domain. This combination of Savari software and V2X application expertise together cutting-edge test technology from Rohde & Schwarz will enable a seamless and quick development cycle for C-V2X systems," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari. "Rohde & Schwarz is pleased to collaborate with Savari to provide verified solutions to the automotive industry to further increase road safety and travel convenience," said Jürgen Meyer, Vice President Market Segment Automotive at Rohde & Schwarz. "End-to-end verification is essential to create confidence in traffic safety-related product solutions. Our collaboration with leading C-V2X auto tech company Savari ensures to reduce the time to the market without compromising interoperability and safety."
