© ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions Business | February 25, 2019
ZEISS opens new quality excellence centre in California
ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions opens a brand new facility for metrology services in Lake Forest, California near Los Angeles.
"These excellence centers offer a solution-based approach for local manufacturers. The new California location offers contract measuring services, support, training and project management," says Al Chiasson, the vice president of applications, aftermarket and metrology services for Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, in a press release. ZEISS engineers onsite can provide programming, consulting and specialised training. A range of contact and optical measurement systems and sensors are available, including the larger measuring range MICURA CMM with active scanning and submicron accuracy, ideal for measuring intricate parts. For optical measurements, the O-INSPECT system features both optical and contact scanning for reliable 3D accuracy. "We are excited to have a new facility for our customers in the Los Angeles area," adds Gil Flor, the site manager of metrology services for Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC. "In addition to measuring services, this excellence center allows us to offer our customers several types of software training, including the different CALYPSO levels and PiWeb reporting software that connects machines together to control and analyze quality data."
