ETS-Lindgren expands with new factory in China

ETS-Lindgren announced the opening of a new 37,700 square feet (3,500+ square meter) factory located in Wuqing, Tianjin, China. The new factory enables ETS-Lindgren to increase its manufacturing capabilities and expedite product shipments to customers in China and throughout Asia.

ETS-Lindgren's wireless device test systems, such as the series of Antenna Measurement Systems (AMS) as well as smaller test boxes for 5G applications, will be manufactured at the new factory. The factory will also produce Models AMS-7000, AMS-8050, AMS-8055, AMS-8040 and GTEM! test systems. Additionally, a dedicated EMC lab is available to integrate turnkey EMC Test Systems; a second dedicated lab is set up for cable assembly and EMC/RF Microwave probe repairs. Modular shielding panels used for the S-101 and S-81 series of RF shielded chambers supplied for the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and wireless industries will be manufactured in Wuqing, Tianjin as well as specialty copper shielded panels used in the healthcare industry for MRI enclosures. RF shielded accessories for these chambers will be manufactured at the new factory. The Wuqing, Tianjin factory is the fourth ETS-Lindgren location in China, joining those in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. "With this new factory, we can be more agile and ship our products and system solutions faster to meet our customers' internal R&D schedules," says Mark Mawdsely, Senior Vice-President, Global Operations with ETS-Lindgren, in the release. "We understand and appreciate the increasingly shorter time-to-market pace our customers are experiencing for new product launches. By expediting delivery of our EMC, Wireless, Automotive and Healthcare test and measurement products and solutions, we can better serve our customers in meeting their target launch dates." ETS-Lindgren will apply for ISO 9001 certification of the new Wuqing, Tianjin factory in the immediate future.