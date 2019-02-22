© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Light & Sony to jointly develop multi-image sensor solutions

Light, a provider of multi-camera imaging, has entered into an agreement with Sony Semiconductor Solutions, to jointly work on development and marketing of multi-image sensor solutions.

The agreement will allow Light to use and recommend to its customers and partners, Sony’s image sensors built in Light’s computational imaging solutions and reference designs. These new reference designs combine Light’s multi-camera technology together with Sony’s image sensors to create new multi-camera applications and solutions beginning with the introduction of smartphones containing four or more cameras. “Sony is the recognized quality and market share leader in image sensors and we are thrilled to partner with them,” says Dave Grannan, CEO and co-founder, Light, in a press release. “We are entering an entirely new era of intelligent imaging applications that will transform smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and security systems. With Sony’s world-class image sensors, we can introduce new innovations in the multi-camera imaging space.” “We are excited to be working with Light and driving multi-sensor-based products and solutions into the market,” says Hank Ochi, president of Component Solutions Business Division, Sony Electronics Inc. “Light and its technology are transforming how devices see the world. This new partnership will allow us to work together to evolve and speed up the design of today’s multi-image sensor enabled connected devices. Starting today, our jointly developed reference designs will help our smartphone OEMs to quickly and easily enhance the imaging capability of multi-camera enabled smartphones.”