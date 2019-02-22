© Shipco Circuits Products | February 22, 2019
Shipco Circuits is changing how PCB embedded components are brought to high-speed signalling market
Ireland based EMS provider Shipco Circuits Ltd. www.ship.ie has brought a robust method for embedding discrete components inside PCBs to market.
This is a product release announcement by Shipco Circuits. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The process of directly embedding (precision) components in PCBs reduces manufacturing complexity by allowing shorter near stub-free routing between terminations and chip pins in high-speed data systems. This allows to easily create smaller pcb/package sizes with better signal integrity due to their compact wiring design. Here’s a typical application for buried series or pull up/down termination resistors in a PCB for BGAs: To get this configuration, the inner layers are populated with soldered discrete SMT resistors terminating very close to BGA pins or at the end of a signal path. This achieves a shorter trace lengths without the addition of via holes which improve both signal integrity and cost performance ratio. Shipco Circuits has perfected this process in the last decade and developed a patent-pending technology package that position the company to be a significant factor in advancing the high-speed signalling market worldwide. The applications for high-integrity and compact PCBs layout are near limitless. A few examples are power supplies, high-frequency radar, data applications, computer vision and applications with stringent reliability and/or heat constraints such as next-generation automotive industry. As a complement to the technology Shipco now also offers PCBs with capacitive power planes. This further improve both EMI suppression and signal integrity as well as enabling the use of thinner pcbs or higher layer count in board configuration. The jump in performance is due the use of thinner material with exceptional electrical integrity and by the use of high-quality ESR capacitors employing lesser space. Parts of the manufacturing processes are patent pending. Affordable licensing agreements with minimal up front fees are available to interested PCB suppliers. Contact an engineer as per below with your particular application. https://www.ship.ie/ enq@ship.ie
Images: © Shipco Circuits
Images: © Shipco Circuits
ETS-Lindgren expands with new factory in China ETS-Lindgren announced the opening of a new 37,700 square feet (3,500+ square...
Light & Sony to jointly develop multi-image sensor solutions Light, a provider of multi-camera imaging, has entered into an agreement with Sony...
Shipco Circuits is changing how PCB embedded components are brought... Ireland based EMS provider Shipco Circuits Ltd. www.ship.ie has brought a robust method...
Seoul Semi made distributor stop selling Everlight product in Japan Seoul Semiconductor says that it has concluded a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an...
congatec signs sales partnership with Fortec congatec has signed a sales partnership with Fortec. The goal is to expand the market...
TSMC details impact of fab 14B photoresist material incident TSMC is updating its first quarter 2019 guidance following the completion of the assessment...
Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor player Altran, which provides engineering and R&D services (ER&D), says that the company...
IFT initiates patent litigation against TI, VW, Ford and Cisco Innovative Foundry Technologies (IFT) says that it has initiated patent litigation in China...
Pulse is now a part of the Yageo Corporation Group Taiwanese electronic component manufacturing, Yageo Corporation, announced...
Lattice names new corporate VP of worldwide sales Lattice Semiconductor has appoinded Mark Nelson as the company’s Corporate Vice...
Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, has appointed Sean...
Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
Osram Licht AG confirms talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Osram Licht AG is confirming the market rumours that Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are...
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
EIB provides a total of €80 million to Zumtobel Group The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel...
Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating...
Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and...
WiTricity acquires Qualcomm Halo Wireless power technology player, WiTricity, announces the acquisition of certain technology platform and IP assets from Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, which will bring over 1'500 patents and patent applications...
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Engaged & happy employees - clear drivers of growth & health for Season Group
- Shell to acquire german battery manufacturer sonnen
- Electric motor company partners with automotive manufacturer
- Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer
- Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology