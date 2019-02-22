© Shipco Circuits

Ireland based EMS provider Shipco Circuits Ltd. www.ship.ie has brought a robust method for embedding discrete components inside PCBs to market.

The process of directly embedding (precision) components in PCBs reduces manufacturing complexity by allowing shorter near stub-free routing between terminations and chip pins in high-speed data systems. This allows to easily create smaller pcb/package sizes with better signal integrity due to their compact wiring design. Here's a typical application for buried series or pull up/down termination resistors in a PCB for BGAs:To get this configuration, the inner layers are populated with soldered discrete SMT resistors terminating very close to BGA pins or at the end of a signal path. This achieves a shorter trace lengths without the addition of via holes which improve both signal integrity and cost performance ratio. Shipco Circuits has perfected this process in the last decade and developed a patent-pending technology package that position the company to be a significant factor in advancing the high-speed signalling market worldwide. The applications for high-integrity and compact PCBs layout are near limitless. A few examples are power supplies, high-frequency radar, data applications, computer vision and applications with stringent reliability and/or heat constraints such as next-generation automotive industry. As a complement to the technology Shipco now also offers PCBs with capacitive power planes. This further improve both EMI suppression and signal integrity as well as enabling the use of thinner pcbs or higher layer count in board configuration. The jump in performance is due the use of thinner material with exceptional electrical integrity and by the use of high-quality ESR capacitors employing lesser space. Parts of the manufacturing processes are patent pending.