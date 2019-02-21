© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Seoul Semi made distributor stop selling Everlight product in Japan

Seoul Semiconductor says that it has concluded a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an injunction on the sales of certain LED product sold by Mouser Electronics. The accused LED product was manufactured by Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

In February 2018, Seoul filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court, accusing the LED product manufactured by Everlight and sold by Mouser of infringing an LED patent of Seoul’s affiliate. Mouser agreed not to export the accused Everlight LED product in Japan, and Seoul therefore agreed to withdraw the lawsuit, a press releaser reads. The patented technology involved in this litigation serves to efficiently extract light emitted from the internal LED structure by attaching a light reflection structure to the LED chip, which would increase light extraction efficiency significantly. This patented technology has been widely applied to mid-power LED products, such as lighting, automobiles, and mobile phones, whose power consumption is less than 1 W (watt). Seoul has already obtained a judgment of injunction against certain Everlight LED products in Germany. In December 2018, the District Court of Düsseldorf rendered judgments in favor of SSC’s infringement claims, including ordering an injunction against sales of the accused Everlight products. The Court also ordered to recall the accused Everlight products sold after July 13, 2012 from the distributor’s commercial customers. “In order to create a fair competition market, we will continue enforcement efforts to prevent manufacturers and distributors from selling suspected-infringing products,” says Nam Ki-bum, sales and marketing executive vice president of Seoul, in the release. “We will continue our best efforts to develop essential technology that enables our customers to benefit from our technology innovation.”