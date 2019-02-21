© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Business | February 21, 2019
Seoul Semi made distributor stop selling Everlight product in Japan
Seoul Semiconductor says that it has concluded a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an injunction on the sales of certain LED product sold by Mouser Electronics. The accused LED product was manufactured by Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
In February 2018, Seoul filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court, accusing the LED product manufactured by Everlight and sold by Mouser of infringing an LED patent of Seoul’s affiliate. Mouser agreed not to export the accused Everlight LED product in Japan, and Seoul therefore agreed to withdraw the lawsuit, a press releaser reads. The patented technology involved in this litigation serves to efficiently extract light emitted from the internal LED structure by attaching a light reflection structure to the LED chip, which would increase light extraction efficiency significantly. This patented technology has been widely applied to mid-power LED products, such as lighting, automobiles, and mobile phones, whose power consumption is less than 1 W (watt). Seoul has already obtained a judgment of injunction against certain Everlight LED products in Germany. In December 2018, the District Court of Düsseldorf rendered judgments in favor of SSC’s infringement claims, including ordering an injunction against sales of the accused Everlight products. The Court also ordered to recall the accused Everlight products sold after July 13, 2012 from the distributor’s commercial customers. “In order to create a fair competition market, we will continue enforcement efforts to prevent manufacturers and distributors from selling suspected-infringing products,” says Nam Ki-bum, sales and marketing executive vice president of Seoul, in the release. “We will continue our best efforts to develop essential technology that enables our customers to benefit from our technology innovation.”
Seoul Semi made distributor stop selling Everlight product in Japan Seoul Semiconductor says that it has concluded a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an...
congatec signs sales partnership with Fortec congatec has signed a sales partnership with Fortec. The goal is to expand the market...
TSMC details impact of fab 14B photoresist material incident TSMC is updating its first quarter 2019 guidance following the completion of the assessment...
Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor player Altran, which provides engineering and R&D services (ER&D), says that the company...
IFT initiates patent litigation against TI, VW, Ford and Cisco Innovative Foundry Technologies (IFT) says that it has initiated patent litigation in China...
Pulse is now a part of the Yageo Corporation Group Taiwanese electronic component manufacturing, Yageo Corporation, announced...
Lattice names new corporate VP of worldwide sales Lattice Semiconductor has appoinded Mark Nelson as the company’s Corporate Vice...
Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, has appointed Sean...
Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
Osram Licht AG confirms talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Osram Licht AG is confirming the market rumours that Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are...
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
EIB provides a total of €80 million to Zumtobel Group The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel...
Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating...
Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and...
WiTricity acquires Qualcomm Halo Wireless power technology player, WiTricity, announces the acquisition of certain technology platform and IP assets from Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, which will bring over 1'500 patents and patent applications...
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the...
PSS to acquire wafering division of Meyer Burger Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group), says that the company...
Another CEO at Würth Elektronik eiSos Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG announces that it has appointed Thomas Wild as CEO...
Report: Renesas to lay off 1’000 employees The Japanese chipmaker is reportedly looking to reduce its workforce by almost 1’000 employees by the end of June, as the company is trying compensate for a shrinking domestic market.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Engaged & happy employees - clear drivers of growth & health for Season Group
- Lockheed Martin opens Florida R&D center, adds jobs
- Shell to acquire german battery manufacturer sonnen
- Electric motor company partners with automotive manufacturer
- BB Electronics expands into Eastern Europe via acquisition