Sony is gearing up with new engineers

Sony Corp os looking to focus some 40% of its new engineer hires in Japan over the coming two years to its chip business.

This will include the company’s imaging sensor ventures as it is looking for growth across the board. This is in line with Sony’s plan to invest USD 5.4 billion in imaging sensors over the years through March 2021 – which is more or less half of its planned capital expenditures, a Reuters article reads. The company is already a formidable player when it comes the imaging sensor market, especially for smartphone. But now Sony is planning to hire 320 engineers annually in Japan over the next two years, up from 250 last year, the report continues.