congatec signs sales partnership with Fortec

congatec has signed a sales partnership with Fortec. The goal is to expand the market reach of congatec’s embedded computer boards and modules as well as to create new higher value-added offerings.

In addition to embedded computer technology, Fortec distributes displays and power supplies, on the basis of which the company also develops its own products. Thanks to the cooperation with congatec, the range of aligned solution platforms can now be widened. “Fortec aims to add value through system integration, not just sell products. This matches the congatec direction perfectly: Simplify the use of embedded computer technology as much as possible for our customers. We are therefore looking forward to cooperating closely and expanding our solution platform offering as a result,” explains Diethard Fent, EMEA Partner Manager at congatec, in a press release. “The Fortec customer base includes primarily fast-growing high-tech companies in the medical technology, instrumentation & measurement, industrial automation and transportation industries. Among them there are customers who are keen to use embedded computer technology from congatec. As part of our sales partnership, they will also benefit from our development competence for Systems, HMI, control panel and display platforms,” says Thomas Schrefel, Product Manager at Fortec.