© jirsak dreamstime.com Components | February 19, 2019
TSMC details impact of fab 14B photoresist material incident
TSMC is updating its first quarter 2019 guidance following the completion of the assessment of all the wafers affected by a batch of problematic photoresist material.
TSMC discovered that a batch of photoresist from a chemical supplier contained a specific component which was abnormally treated, creating a foreign polymer in the photoresist. The foreign polymer created an undesirable effect on 12/16-nanometer wafers at Fab 14B. This effect was detected later on when the wafers deviated from normal yield, according to an update from TSMC. "To ensure the quality of our wafers delivered to customers, we have decided to scrap a higher number of wafers than our earlier estimate," the company writes. TSMC expects that this incident will reduce the company's Q1 revenue by about USD 550 million, gross margin by 2.6 percentage points, operating margin by 3.2 percentage points. The wafers scrapped in Q1 will be made up in Q2, says the company. This will contribute about USD 550 million to Q2 revenue, increase gross margin by 1.5 percentage points, operating margin by 2.1 percentage points. For full year 2019, this incident is forecast to reduce gross margin by 0.2 percentage point, operating margin by 0.2 percentage point. At the same time, TSMC has taken action to pull in certain production from Q2 and has seen some increases in demand. These will result in about USD 230 million of additional revenue in Q1. Including the above factors, the company now expects Q1 revenue to be between US$7 billion to US$7.1 billion, Q1 gross profit margin to be between 41% and 43%, and Q1 operating profit margin to be between 29% and 31%. Since TSMC discovered the yield issues caused by the problematic material, it has maintained constant communication with affected customers and has worked out replacement and delivery schedules with each of them. TSMC has taken action to strengthen inline wafer inspection and tighten control of incoming material to deal with the increasing complexity of leading-edge technologies.
congatec signs sales partnership with Fortec congatec has signed a sales partnership with Fortec. The goal is to expand the market...
TSMC details impact of fab 14B photoresist material incident TSMC is updating its first quarter 2019 guidance following the completion of the assessment...
Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor player Altran, which provides engineering and R&D services (ER&D), says that the company...
IFT initiates patent litigation against TI, VW, Ford and Cisco Innovative Foundry Technologies (IFT) says that it has initiated patent litigation in China...
Pulse is now a part of the Yageo Corporation Group Taiwanese electronic component manufacturing, Yageo Corporation, announced...
Lattice names new corporate VP of worldwide sales Lattice Semiconductor has appoinded Mark Nelson as the company’s Corporate Vice...
Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, has appointed Sean...
Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
Osram Licht AG confirms talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Osram Licht AG is confirming the market rumours that Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are...
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
EIB provides a total of €80 million to Zumtobel Group The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel...
Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating...
Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and...
WiTricity acquires Qualcomm Halo Wireless power technology player, WiTricity, announces the acquisition of certain technology platform and IP assets from Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, which will bring over 1'500 patents and patent applications...
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the...
PSS to acquire wafering division of Meyer Burger Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group), says that the company...
Another CEO at Würth Elektronik eiSos Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG announces that it has appointed Thomas Wild as CEO...
Report: Renesas to lay off 1’000 employees The Japanese chipmaker is reportedly looking to reduce its workforce by almost 1’000 employees by the end of June, as the company is trying compensate for a shrinking domestic market.
ODU to expand in Korea As of January 1, 2019 ODU has a new company carrying the ODU name in Korea. Kai...
Cisco completes acquisition of Luxtera Cisco has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor...
Most ReadLoad more news