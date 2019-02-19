© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor player

Altran, which provides engineering and R&D services (ER&D), says that the company has won a multi-year deal worth USD 65 Million to provide chip design and software development and maintenance services to an unnamed company describes as one the world's largest semiconductor companies.

Included in this award, Altran will continue maintaining legacy embedded software for standalone 3G/4G modems used today in phones, laptops, cars and a large number of M2M (machine-to-machine) and embedded modules. Altran will also provide very-large-scale integration (VLSI) services for 5G modem chipsets and will assume complete ownership for end-to-end delivery of customer scaling and derivative platforms. The deal is expected to run for a period of three years with a cumulative revenue potential of USD 65 Million. Altran will leverage its large presence and client engineering centres in Asia and Europe for delivering services for derivative and legacy products, spanning development, customisation, test and support across vertical markets targeted by the client, a press release reads. "The combined domain expertise, experience and scale of Aricent, Altran and GlobalEdge, together with a deep understanding of the client's platforms and target verticals, enable us to deliver a breadth and quality of service unmatched by other engineering service providers," says Scott Houghton, Group Senior Vice-President, Semiconductor & Electronics of Altran, in the release. "We are nearing self sufficiency in end-to-end delivery of legacy and derivative platforms, and supporting innovation of their next-generation products."