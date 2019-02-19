© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | February 19, 2019
Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor player
Altran, which provides engineering and R&D services (ER&D), says that the company has won a multi-year deal worth USD 65 Million to provide chip design and software development and maintenance services to an unnamed company describes as one the world's largest semiconductor companies.
Included in this award, Altran will continue maintaining legacy embedded software for standalone 3G/4G modems used today in phones, laptops, cars and a large number of M2M (machine-to-machine) and embedded modules. Altran will also provide very-large-scale integration (VLSI) services for 5G modem chipsets and will assume complete ownership for end-to-end delivery of customer scaling and derivative platforms. The deal is expected to run for a period of three years with a cumulative revenue potential of USD 65 Million. Altran will leverage its large presence and client engineering centres in Asia and Europe for delivering services for derivative and legacy products, spanning development, customisation, test and support across vertical markets targeted by the client, a press release reads. "The combined domain expertise, experience and scale of Aricent, Altran and GlobalEdge, together with a deep understanding of the client's platforms and target verticals, enable us to deliver a breadth and quality of service unmatched by other engineering service providers," says Scott Houghton, Group Senior Vice-President, Semiconductor & Electronics of Altran, in the release. "We are nearing self sufficiency in end-to-end delivery of legacy and derivative platforms, and supporting innovation of their next-generation products."
congatec signs sales partnership with Fortec congatec has signed a sales partnership with Fortec. The goal is to expand the market...
TSMC details impact of fab 14B photoresist material incident TSMC is updating its first quarter 2019 guidance following the completion of the assessment...
Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor player Altran, which provides engineering and R&D services (ER&D), says that the company...
IFT initiates patent litigation against TI, VW, Ford and Cisco Innovative Foundry Technologies (IFT) says that it has initiated patent litigation in China...
Pulse is now a part of the Yageo Corporation Group Taiwanese electronic component manufacturing, Yageo Corporation, announced...
Lattice names new corporate VP of worldwide sales Lattice Semiconductor has appoinded Mark Nelson as the company’s Corporate Vice...
Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, has appointed Sean...
Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
Osram Licht AG confirms talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Osram Licht AG is confirming the market rumours that Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are...
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
EIB provides a total of €80 million to Zumtobel Group The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel...
Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating...
Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and...
WiTricity acquires Qualcomm Halo Wireless power technology player, WiTricity, announces the acquisition of certain technology platform and IP assets from Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, which will bring over 1'500 patents and patent applications...
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the...
PSS to acquire wafering division of Meyer Burger Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group), says that the company...
Another CEO at Würth Elektronik eiSos Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG announces that it has appointed Thomas Wild as CEO...
Report: Renesas to lay off 1’000 employees The Japanese chipmaker is reportedly looking to reduce its workforce by almost 1’000 employees by the end of June, as the company is trying compensate for a shrinking domestic market.
ODU to expand in Korea As of January 1, 2019 ODU has a new company carrying the ODU name in Korea. Kai...
Cisco completes acquisition of Luxtera Cisco has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor...
Most ReadLoad more news