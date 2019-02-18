© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | February 18, 2019
Pulse is now a part of the Yageo Corporation Group
Taiwanese electronic component manufacturing, Yageo Corporation, announced its acquisition of 100% of shares in Pulse Electronics in May 2018. The acquisition was completed in December 2018, and from now on, Pulse Electronics and its subsidiaries has formally become a part of the Yageo Corporation.
As indicated in the original announcement, the contracts, services, and resources available to customers or suppliers will not be affected by this acquisition. As many of you might know, Yageo is a global service provider of passive components. It has production facilities and sales offices in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Together with Yageo's customer relationships and well established presence in Greater China, Pulse will be able to extend its sales coverage and strengthen its customer services, as explained in a press release from Pulse Electronics. “As a part of a larger organization, we expect all of our customers and vendors to benefit from our enlarged scale and strengthened capabilities,” Pulse Electronics the press release ends.
