© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Lattice names new corporate VP of worldwide sales

Lattice Semiconductor has appoinded Mark Nelson as the company’s Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately.

Prior to Lattice, Mr. Nelson was Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Sales for Intel Corporation’s Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). “We are very pleased to welcome Mark to Lattice as we continue to attract high caliber talent to our team. Mark’s impressive experience in the FPGA industry as a global sales leader at Altera and Intel PSG, his broad industry expertise, and his track record of driving profitable growth are a perfect fit. Over the past few months, we have assembled an outstanding team of proven leaders, as we focus on execution and building value for the company and shareholders,” Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, says in a press release. Mr. Nelson adds, "I am excited to join the new Lattice management team as we unlock the full potential of the company. Lattice is building momentum with programmable solutions that are directly aligned with customers’ needs in growing end markets worldwide. Now is the time to better leverage Lattice’s global sales team to accelerate the company’s growth and enhance customer experience.” Mark Nelson brings to the role 30 years of broad semiconductor industry experience in sales, marketing, field application engineering (FAE) and engineering roles. Most recently, he was Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Sales for Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group. Prior to the acquisition by Intel, Mr. Nelson was the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Technical Services for Altera Corp.