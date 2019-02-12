© Barberry

Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ

IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating its headquarters to a new 65'000 square feet industrial unit at Birmingham’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMH) as it looks to grow and increase capacity, property development firm Barberry Developments announces.

Mayflex has agreed a 10-year lease for Barberry 65, a speculative development recently completed by Barberry at the AMH. The move will see the company, which distributes converged IP solutions and provides industry-standard and bespoke products for clients in the UK and Europe, significantly increasing its assembly and construction space, offices, and research and development unit. Mayflex is currently completing its fit out and will become operational in April when it also hopes to create new jobs in assembly and manufacturing. “The company aims to produce a selection of about 800 variants of market-leading products. The business is currently running on a six per cent annual growth rate, but as part of the intended move to Barberry 65, I would be looking to increase this to a capacity of 10%," says Andy Cooper, operations director at Mayflex, in the press release. “This will also have an impact upon the number of jobs. We envisage a number of new jobs being created every year because the nature of our business does not lend itself to automated assembly. We’ll also have capacity and sufficient space for support activities, including research and development, to accommodate the construction and assembly of our products to meet customer needs," he adds.