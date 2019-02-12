© Botevgrad municipality

Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion

Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and storage building in the Bulgarian city of Botevgrad.

The new building will have a total area of 4’300 square metres. The total amount invested in the expansion – including both construction and production equipment – amounts to USD 27 million (EUR 23.9 million). The new new production facility will create 300 new jobs, according to a press release from the Botevgrad municipality.