© C&K Business | February 12, 2019
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO
C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Boucher.
This new management appointment bolsters C&K during a robust phase of global expansion, as the company plans to broaden its offering and customer base. In his role as CRO, Mr. Smith will spearhead the revenue growth strategy across C&K's sales operations in key markets including automotive, medical, industrial, aerospace, high-end consumer and the Internet of Things (IoT), the company states in a press release. Based in the company's head office in Newton, Massachusetts, Mr. Smith will lead global sales, marketing, channel and customer success teams to win new business and build on existing accounts. The aim is to increase revenue through direct sales, and improve indirect sales through C&K's network of manufacturer representatives and channel partners. Mr. Smith joins C&K having served as Chief Executive Officer of Beyonics International Pte Ltd., a precision engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Singapore. He has held several executive positions, including Chief Commercial Officer at Moduslink Global Solutions, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Prior to this, he held the post of Managing Director for European Operations and Global SVP of Sales for Celestica Corporation. "We are delighted to welcome Scott to our company's leadership team to help boost C&K's market share across key segments and deliver further revenue growth," says John Boucher, CEO of C&K. "Drawing from his experience of executing similar programs at category-leading companies, Scott is the ideal candidate to advance our market leadership position." "This is an ideal time to join C&K, given the exceptional service we offer to our customers alongside the scale of the market opportunity and growth potential for the company," adds Mr. Smith. "As C&K's high-quality portfolio of products continues to evolve, there are huge growth opportunities worldwide to take advantage of. With a strong global team, our competitive manufacturing in Europe and Asia, and many more innovative products soon to launch, I am very optimistic about being able to drive revenue growth."
