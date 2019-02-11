Rittal names new managing director for the U.S.

Rittal North America LLC has appointed Mike Freund as Managing Director. In his new role he will lead an executive team responsible for the growth of the business as well as the company’s operations, manufacturing, sales and administrative functions.

Prior to joining Rittal, Freund was director of technical sales, support and training at Schneider Electric. He held various leadership roles across several departments and locations at Schneider, where he worked for more than 30 years. “I’ve known the Rittal name for a long time; it is a high-quality product and well-respected company,” says Freund, in a press release. “I’m excited to apply my knowledge of Rittal’s customers, channel, and market into action to increase Rittal’s globally respected brand awareness and build market share here in the United States.”