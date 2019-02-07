© Wurth Elektronik eiSos

Another CEO at Würth Elektronik eiSos

Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG announces that it has appointed Thomas Wild as CEO effective from January 1, 2019. Since 2007 he has been authorised signatory and since 2009 CFO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group.

In his new role, Wild will continue to be responsible for finance, controlling, reporting and administration worldwide. Thomas Wild has been working for the Würth Group and since 2001, and since 2005 at the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components. Previously, he held leading positions at Wagener & Simon WASI GmbH & Co. KG and Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG. For some time now, the Executive Board has been made up of four people – now all with the title of CEO. Besides Thomas Wild, these are the following individuals with their responsibilities: Oliver Konz – IT, IT Systems, Production, Strategy/Business Model, Organization/Efficiency, Technologies; Thomas Schrott – Sales, Global Customer Management, Marketing, Human Resources, Employee Development; and Alexander Gerfer – Research & Development, Product Management, Quality, Supply Chain Management.