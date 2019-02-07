© mailthepic dreamstime.com

ODU to expand in Korea

As of January 1, 2019 ODU has a new company carrying the ODU name in Korea. Kai Schneider is Managing Director of ODU Korea Inc.

Together with longstanding trading partners it is his task to further expand sales in Korea, to find new sales channels and to introduce ODU connector solutions into Korean medical technology and robotics.



"Currently, we are strong in Korea, especially in the field of e-mobility and military technology. We also want to prove our know-how in new fields and applications", says Kai Schneider, in a press release.



Schneider is a mechanical engineer and brings a lot of experience in mechanical engineering as well as his knowledge of Korean culture. With its new company, ODU wants to be ready and personally accessible to its customers and partners. Kai Schneider will act as the interface between Korea and ODU in Mühldorf (Bavaria).



"We also care about the geographical closeness to the customer. We already are present in Japan and China, and that has proven to be successful", says Denis Giba, ODU Managing Director.