© ODU GmbH & Co. KG Business | February 06, 2019
ODU-USA in strategic partnership with RED Digital Cinema
ODU announces a strategic partnership with professional digital camera manufacturer, RED Digital Cinema.
RED DSMC2 cameras are available with a variety of sensor options, including high-end frame rates and data rates. RED cameras required a custom connector solution that integrates seamlessly into the wide range of camera accessories, both visually and functionally, a press release reads. Both plug and socket have been manufactured for RED in eight variants to meet the requirements.
“Our camera products are used in the world’s largest productions, so we use only the highest quality components to ensure reliability and performance,” said Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema. “The ODU connectors meet all our requirements and offer our customers a wonderful solution.”
“ODU is pleased to announce its strategic partnership and collaboration with RED Digital Cinema,” said Thomas Mittermeier, CEO of ODU-USA. “RED brought in its unique industrial design and specific product requirements, providing us with a welcome opportunity to demonstrate the wide range of ODU’s custom capabilities available.”
“Our camera products are used in the world’s largest productions, so we use only the highest quality components to ensure reliability and performance,” said Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema. “The ODU connectors meet all our requirements and offer our customers a wonderful solution.”
“ODU is pleased to announce its strategic partnership and collaboration with RED Digital Cinema,” said Thomas Mittermeier, CEO of ODU-USA. “RED brought in its unique industrial design and specific product requirements, providing us with a welcome opportunity to demonstrate the wide range of ODU’s custom capabilities available.”
Intersection of hardware and design process in IoT solutions Recent IoT research by development distributor Premier Farnell indicates that hardware...
ODU-USA in strategic partnership with RED Digital Cinema ODU announces a strategic partnership with professional digital camera manufacturer...
Teledyne completes acquisition of Scientific Imaging businesses of... The previously announced acquisition by Teledyne of the Scientific Imaging businesses of...
Infineon closes 1Q19 with lower revenues but better earnings The semiconductor manufacturer closes the December quarter with revenue...
EBV Elektronik and Power Integrations sign franchise agreement With this agreement EBV will franchise Power Integrations’ products including ac-dc...
Diodes to acquire wafer fab from Texas Instruments Texas based manufacturer and supplier of discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal...
Tesla to acquire Maxwell for $218 million San Diego-based ultracapacitors manufacturer, Maxwell Technologies, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tesla for USD 4.75 per share.
STMicro and Hyundai Autron launch development lab STMicroelectronics has worked with Hyundai Autron to outfit and open a joint development...
Novelda secures $15M in growth Investment Novelda, a developer and supplier of adaptive smart sensors has closed a USD 15...
Continental completes its acquisition of Kathrein Automotive Technology company Continental has successfully completed its acquisition of...
New German automotive contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 225 million (EUR 23.30 million) with an...
Bob Swan to take on the role as Intel's CEO permanently Intel has named Robert (Bob) Swan as permanent chief executive officer. Swan who has...
Photon Control to open new Silicon Valley office Photon Control, a developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the...
STMicro to set up new fab in Italy While discussing the semiconductor manufacturers fiscal report president and CEO, Jean-Marc Chery, disclosed that the company is planning a new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy.
VIS to acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Singapore Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) will acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Tampines, Singapore. The transaction includes buildings, facilities, and equipment, as well as IP associated with GF’s MEMS business.
Leoni and Hengtong form JV to manufacture singlemode fibers Leoni and Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., a supplier of cable and system...
Taiwan Semiconductor enters cooperation with EBV Elektronik Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TSC) has launched a collaborative relationship with...
ESCHA finds new partners in Brazil and South Africa Connectivity specialist ESCHA has extended its international sales-partner-network. In...
Osram acquires Ring Automotive to strengthen its aftermarket business With the acquisition of Ring Automotive Ltd., an aftermarket specialist in the field of...
Finnish stretchable electronics company finds new investors Finnish technology start-up company Forciot has announced that Heraeus Holding GmbH and...
APC acquires Wavelength Electronics a UK-based designer and distributor of specialist electronic products and components, APC...
ASML to acquire Mapper assets – offers employment to staff Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, ASML, says it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper.
Most ReadLoad more news