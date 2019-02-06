© ODU GmbH & Co. KG

ODU-USA in strategic partnership with RED Digital Cinema

ODU announces a strategic partnership with professional digital camera manufacturer, RED Digital Cinema.

RED DSMC2 cameras are available with a variety of sensor options, including high-end frame rates and data rates. RED cameras required a custom connector solution that integrates seamlessly into the wide range of camera accessories, both visually and functionally, a press release reads. Both plug and socket have been manufactured for RED in eight variants to meet the requirements.



“Our camera products are used in the world’s largest productions, so we use only the highest quality components to ensure reliability and performance,” said Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema. “The ODU connectors meet all our requirements and offer our customers a wonderful solution.”



“ODU is pleased to announce its strategic partnership and collaboration with RED Digital Cinema,” said Thomas Mittermeier, CEO of ODU-USA. “RED brought in its unique industrial design and specific product requirements, providing us with a welcome opportunity to demonstrate the wide range of ODU’s custom capabilities available.”