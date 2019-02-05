© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Diodes to acquire wafer fab from Texas Instruments

Texas based manufacturer and supplier of discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, Diodes Incorporated, says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Texas Instruments’ wafer fabrication facility and operation located in Greenock, Scotland (GFAB).

Upon closing, Diodes will integrate the Greenock facility and fab operations, including the transfer of all GFAB employees to Diodes. In addition, as part of a multi-year wafer supply agreement, Diodes will continue to manufacture TI’s Analog products from GFAB as TI transfers into its other wafer fabs. The 318'782 square-foot facility has a potential capacity of up to 21'666 wafer starts or 256'000 8” equivalent layers per month, depending on product mix. “The proposed acquisition of GFAB aligns well with our strategic plan for significant revenue and profit dollar growth over the next several years,” says Diodes’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, in a press release. “GFAB offers Diodes additional wafer fab capacity to support our product growth, in particular our automotive expansion initiatives, as well as excellent engineering skills and wafer fab know-how to support our technical and operational performance expectations. This transaction meets our criteria for strategic acquisitions, and we expect it to be immediately accretive.” The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.