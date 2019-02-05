© Maxwell technologies Business | February 05, 2019
Tesla to acquire Maxwell for $218 million
San Diego-based ultracapacitors manufacturer, Maxwell Technologies, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tesla for USD 4.75 per share.
The electric carmaker will start an all stock exchange offer for all the issued and outstanding shares of the Maxwell, after which the company will be merged with a Tesla subsidiary and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tesla. The offer will value each share of Maxwell common stock at USD 4.75 per share, a press release reads.
As of January 31, 2019, 46,008,549 shares of Maxwell’s common stock were issued and outstanding; which brings the total value of the deal up to USD 218 million.
Closing this transaction is however subject to a successful tender and exchange of shares, certain regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The companies expects the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.
"We are very excited with today's announcement that Tesla has agreed to acquire Maxwell. Tesla is a well-respected and world-class innovator that shares a common goal of building a more sustainable future," says Dr. Franz Fink, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maxwell, in a press release. "We believe this transaction is in the best interests of Maxwell stockholders and offers investors the opportunity to participate in Tesla's mission of accelerating the advent of sustainable transport and energy."
As of January 31, 2019, 46,008,549 shares of Maxwell’s common stock were issued and outstanding; which brings the total value of the deal up to USD 218 million.
Closing this transaction is however subject to a successful tender and exchange of shares, certain regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The companies expects the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.
"We are very excited with today's announcement that Tesla has agreed to acquire Maxwell. Tesla is a well-respected and world-class innovator that shares a common goal of building a more sustainable future," says Dr. Franz Fink, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maxwell, in a press release. "We believe this transaction is in the best interests of Maxwell stockholders and offers investors the opportunity to participate in Tesla's mission of accelerating the advent of sustainable transport and energy."
Infineon closes 1Q19 with lower revenues but better earnings The semiconductor manufacturer closes the December quarter with revenue...
EBV Elektronik and Power Integrations sign franchise agreement With this agreement EBV will franchise Power Integrations’ products including ac-dc...
Diodes to acquire wafer fab from Texas Instruments Texas based manufacturer and supplier of discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal...
Tesla to acquire Maxwell for $218 million San Diego-based ultracapacitors manufacturer, Maxwell Technologies, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tesla for USD 4.75 per share.
STMicro and Hyundai Autron launch development lab STMicroelectronics has worked with Hyundai Autron to outfit and open a joint development...
Novelda secures $15M in growth Investment Novelda, a developer and supplier of adaptive smart sensors has closed a USD 15...
Continental completes its acquisition of Kathrein Automotive Technology company Continental has successfully completed its acquisition of...
New German automotive contract for Data Respons Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 225 million (EUR 23.30 million) with an...
Bob Swan to take on the role as Intel's CEO permanently Intel has named Robert (Bob) Swan as permanent chief executive officer. Swan who has...
Photon Control to open new Silicon Valley office Photon Control, a developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the...
STMicro to set up new fab in Italy While discussing the semiconductor manufacturers fiscal report president and CEO, Jean-Marc Chery, disclosed that the company is planning a new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy.
VIS to acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Singapore Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) will acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Tampines, Singapore. The transaction includes buildings, facilities, and equipment, as well as IP associated with GF’s MEMS business.
Leoni and Hengtong form JV to manufacture singlemode fibers Leoni and Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., a supplier of cable and system...
Taiwan Semiconductor enters cooperation with EBV Elektronik Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TSC) has launched a collaborative relationship with...
ESCHA finds new partners in Brazil and South Africa Connectivity specialist ESCHA has extended its international sales-partner-network. In...
Osram acquires Ring Automotive to strengthen its aftermarket business With the acquisition of Ring Automotive Ltd., an aftermarket specialist in the field of...
Finnish stretchable electronics company finds new investors Finnish technology start-up company Forciot has announced that Heraeus Holding GmbH and...
APC acquires Wavelength Electronics a UK-based designer and distributor of specialist electronic products and components, APC...
ASML to acquire Mapper assets – offers employment to staff Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, ASML, says it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper.
GCS to buy stake in Epistar foundry unit In order to capture the opportunities in the upcoming 5G and consumer electronics applications, GCS and Epistar have entered an agreement for strategic collaborations.
Monnit signs global distribution agreement with Mouser Monnit Corp. says it has signed a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc. The...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news