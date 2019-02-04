© Continental Business | February 04, 2019
Continental completes its acquisition of Kathrein Automotive
Technology company Continental has successfully completed its acquisition of Kathrein Automotive GmbH after antitrust authorities officially cleared the transaction.
Incorporating the automotive division of Rosenheim-based antenna and satellite technology manufacturer Kathrein is a move that will give Continental a key segment to add to its expertise. Intelligent vehicle antennas are the starting point for future-proof connectivity concepts in the vehicle interior and beyond, the company points out in a press release.
Potential applications range from remote access keys and navigation applications through to telematics solutions. A connected vehicle can contain over 22 installed antennas. Backed by Kathrein Automotive’s expertise, Continental can offer a broad portfolio ranging from rod antennas to the Intelligent Antenna Module. The core functions of the Intelligent Antenna Module include the integration of various V2X technologies, such as the global 5G Hybrid V2X solution, which enables communication via the cellular network as well as rapid, reliable direct data transfer. Continental recently won its first customer project for this flexible 5G hybrid platform.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have the entire workforce of Kathrein Automotive on board. The more than 1,000 new colleagues we have gained are an invaluable pool of experience and expertise in the field of vehicle connectivity,” said Johann Hiebl, head of the Body & Security and Infotainment & Connectivity business units at Continental. Acquiring Kathrein Automotive will allow Continental to deepen the level of cooperation within its cross-divisional R&D teams. “We will take immediate steps to work even harder on driving forward the development of high-performance connectivity solutions for intelligent mobility,” Hiebl said.
Continental is incorporating all Kathrein Automotive employees and all eight locations in Brazil, China, Germany, Mexico, Portugal and the U.S.. The two parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
