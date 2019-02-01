© Data Respons

New German automotive contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 225 million (EUR 23.30 million) with an unnamed player in the automotive market in Germany. The contract is a 5-year agreement for delivery of specialised R&D IT services, advanced testing and system integration supporting all phases of the development cycle.

"This contract marks an important strategic milestone and is the largest in the company’s history. We have enjoyed great success in the German market over the last years and significantly increased revenues through strong organic development and selected acquisitions,"says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons, in a press release.



Digitalisation and connection of vehicles, transformation of powertrains, increasing environmental- and security requirements are challenging the automotive industry to innovate at a faster pace than before. In order to keep up, the industry is investing heavily in advanced software and data-driven tools supporting an efficient development and testing of new platforms.



"Our strategy is to build focused companies that are leaders in their niche, deliver specialist services and high-tech solutions, and that can be a long-term development partner for our customers. Data Respons now has a solid platform in Germany, one of the world’s largest industry- and technology markets, and expect continued growth going forward," Ragnvaldsen adds.