Photon Control to open new Silicon Valley office

Photon Control, a developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the semiconductor industry, says it will be opening a new office in San Jose, California on February 1, 2019.

The Silicon Valley office aims to facilitate continued growth in the company's engineering, sales and marketing teams, and further strengthen Photon Control's partnerships with some of its largest customers.



"The Silicon Valley office places us at the center of semiconductor innovation and supports our strategic growth initiatives," D. Neil McDonnell, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer, says in a press release.. "Our primary focus in 2019 is the development of new systems and sensor technologies for semiconductor manufacturing, and the talent pool available in Silicon Valley will complement our current efforts in Vancouver. This investment is designed to accelerate the release of new systems to expand our product offerings and the markets we serve."