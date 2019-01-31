© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | January 31, 2019
STMicro to set up new fab in Italy
While discussing the semiconductor manufacturers fiscal report president and CEO, Jean-Marc Chery, disclosed that the company is planning a new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy.
"For 2019 our key objectives are to continue outperforming our served market, to balance our end market and application focus and to execute on our strategic technology, R&D and manufacturing programs. Therefore, we expect to invest between $1.2 to $1.3 billion in CAPEX," Jean-Marc Chery said in the company’s fiscal report.
He detailed this further in his speech during the presentation saying that this amount includes the maintenance of the company’s manufacturing fabs and R&D; but also capacity addition in some of its existing technologies.
However, part of this CAPEX is also devoted to support three strategic initiatives the company has set up.
Firstly, a new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy (near Milan). The construction work of the first stage – to support R&D and first industrial deployment phase – has already started. STMicroelectronics expects the new site to be completed and ready to host some equipment for R&D in 2020.
The company is setting up this new fab to be expandable, of course according to demand, and will start volume production from 2021. It will be focused on BCD, IGBT and Power technologies.
Secondly, the expansion of the company’s installed capacity for Silicon Carbide and the start of production ramp-up for Gallium Nitride for RF devices.
“Here, our early investments in wideband gap compounds have already resulted in over $100 million of Silicon Carbide revenues in 2018, and we have over 30 active Silicon Carbide projects with many players around the globe, both in Automotive and Industrial applications. Also, earlier this month we announced a multi-year supply agreement with Cree,” the Chery said.
These investments are aimed at supporting the company’s goal to sustaining an signifigant share –about 30% – of the Silicon Carbide market, which is estimated to be over USD 3 billion in 2025.
Thirdly, the company is earmarking part of the CAPEX to investments in the next generation of imaging sensor technologies.
As of now, no further details regarding the new Fab in Agrate has been disclosed.
He detailed this further in his speech during the presentation saying that this amount includes the maintenance of the company’s manufacturing fabs and R&D; but also capacity addition in some of its existing technologies.
However, part of this CAPEX is also devoted to support three strategic initiatives the company has set up.
Firstly, a new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy (near Milan). The construction work of the first stage – to support R&D and first industrial deployment phase – has already started. STMicroelectronics expects the new site to be completed and ready to host some equipment for R&D in 2020.
The company is setting up this new fab to be expandable, of course according to demand, and will start volume production from 2021. It will be focused on BCD, IGBT and Power technologies.
Secondly, the expansion of the company’s installed capacity for Silicon Carbide and the start of production ramp-up for Gallium Nitride for RF devices.
“Here, our early investments in wideband gap compounds have already resulted in over $100 million of Silicon Carbide revenues in 2018, and we have over 30 active Silicon Carbide projects with many players around the globe, both in Automotive and Industrial applications. Also, earlier this month we announced a multi-year supply agreement with Cree,” the Chery said.
These investments are aimed at supporting the company’s goal to sustaining an signifigant share –about 30% – of the Silicon Carbide market, which is estimated to be over USD 3 billion in 2025.
Thirdly, the company is earmarking part of the CAPEX to investments in the next generation of imaging sensor technologies.
As of now, no further details regarding the new Fab in Agrate has been disclosed.
STMicro to set up new fab in Italy While discussing the semiconductor manufacturers fiscal report president and CEO, Jean-Marc Chery, disclosed that the company is planning a new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy.
VIS to acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Singapore Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) will acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Tampines, Singapore. The transaction includes buildings, facilities, and equipment, as well as IP associated with GF’s MEMS business.
Leoni and Hengtong form JV to manufacture singlemode fibers Leoni and Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., a supplier of cable and system...
Taiwan Semiconductor enters cooperation with EBV Elektronik Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TSC) has launched a collaborative relationship with...
ESCHA finds new partners in Brazil and South Africa Connectivity specialist ESCHA has extended its international sales-partner-network. In...
Osram acquires Ring Automotive to strengthen its aftermarket business With the acquisition of Ring Automotive Ltd., an aftermarket specialist in the field of...
Finnish stretchable electronics company finds new investors Finnish technology start-up company Forciot has announced that Heraeus Holding GmbH and...
APC acquires Wavelength Electronics a UK-based designer and distributor of specialist electronic products and components, APC...
ASML to acquire Mapper assets – offers employment to staff Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, ASML, says it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper.
GCS to buy stake in Epistar foundry unit In order to capture the opportunities in the upcoming 5G and consumer electronics applications, GCS and Epistar have entered an agreement for strategic collaborations.
Monnit signs global distribution agreement with Mouser Monnit Corp. says it has signed a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc. The...
Weak start into fiscal year 2019 for Osram Licht Osram Licht got off to a sluggish start in the new fiscal year. Preliminary figures for the first...
KAMIC Group acquires UK based Distec KAMIC Group AB announces that is acquired all the shares in British specialist hybrid...
Varroc opens new manufacturing facility In Bulgaria Varroc Lighting Systems has officially opened its new production facility in...
Würth Elektronik eiSos opens subsidiary in Slovenia Continuous double-digit growth and most favourable prospects for the future were the...
Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer...
ETL Systems acquires Atlantic Microwave ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF equipment for satellite communications...
Israeli startup Hailo expands series A round to $21 million Israeli startup Hailo, which has developed a proprietary processing architecture for deep...
Soitec & Samsung Foundry to ensure FD-SOI wafer supply Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has expanded its...
Most ReadLoad more news