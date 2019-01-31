© Osram Business | January 31, 2019
Osram acquires Ring Automotive to strengthen its aftermarket business
With the acquisition of Ring Automotive Ltd., an aftermarket specialist in the field of automotive lighting, electronics and accessories, Osram is expanding its product range in the automotive sector.
“With the acquisition of Ring Automotive, we are further expanding our aftermarket portfolio and can at the same time use stable distribution channels in the United Kingdom,” says Hans-Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO Osram Automotive, in a press release. With 160 employees, Ring Automotive achieved annual sales of around GBP 40 million (EUR 45.69 million) in 2017.
The British company has an established brand and a well-placed sales model in the automotive aftermarket sector. In addition, Ring's product portfolio goes far beyond classic automotive lighting and complements Osram’s product range. Ring, for example, is particularly successful in the field of electronic car accessories and is represented by over 3000 specialist dealers in over 60 countries with around 6'000 products.
In addition, Osram will give the ring portfolio access to the US market via the Osram Sylvania channels and opens up new sales potential in Europe and the rest of the world.
“We look forward to working alongside Osram and believe that the transaction is very positive news for all of our colleagues and customers. The acquisition secures continued investment in the business, which will support our future growth plans and our leading-edge product innovation,“ George Skalski, Managing Director of Ring Automotive, says in the press release.
The parties, including the seller Rubicon Partners, have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction, which also requires the approval of the antitrust authorities.
The British company has an established brand and a well-placed sales model in the automotive aftermarket sector. In addition, Ring's product portfolio goes far beyond classic automotive lighting and complements Osram’s product range. Ring, for example, is particularly successful in the field of electronic car accessories and is represented by over 3000 specialist dealers in over 60 countries with around 6'000 products.
In addition, Osram will give the ring portfolio access to the US market via the Osram Sylvania channels and opens up new sales potential in Europe and the rest of the world.
“We look forward to working alongside Osram and believe that the transaction is very positive news for all of our colleagues and customers. The acquisition secures continued investment in the business, which will support our future growth plans and our leading-edge product innovation,“ George Skalski, Managing Director of Ring Automotive, says in the press release.
The parties, including the seller Rubicon Partners, have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction, which also requires the approval of the antitrust authorities.
STMicro to set up new fab in Italy While discussing the semiconductor manufacturers fiscal report president and CEO, Jean-Marc Chery, disclosed that the company is planning a new 300mm fab in Agrate, Italy.
VIS to acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Singapore Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) will acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Tampines, Singapore. The transaction includes buildings, facilities, and equipment, as well as IP associated with GF’s MEMS business.
Leoni and Hengtong form JV to manufacture singlemode fibers Leoni and Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., a supplier of cable and system...
Taiwan Semiconductor enters cooperation with EBV Elektronik Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TSC) has launched a collaborative relationship with...
ESCHA finds new partners in Brazil and South Africa Connectivity specialist ESCHA has extended its international sales-partner-network. In...
Osram acquires Ring Automotive to strengthen its aftermarket business With the acquisition of Ring Automotive Ltd., an aftermarket specialist in the field of...
Finnish stretchable electronics company finds new investors Finnish technology start-up company Forciot has announced that Heraeus Holding GmbH and...
APC acquires Wavelength Electronics a UK-based designer and distributor of specialist electronic products and components, APC...
ASML to acquire Mapper assets – offers employment to staff Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, ASML, says it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper.
GCS to buy stake in Epistar foundry unit In order to capture the opportunities in the upcoming 5G and consumer electronics applications, GCS and Epistar have entered an agreement for strategic collaborations.
Monnit signs global distribution agreement with Mouser Monnit Corp. says it has signed a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc. The...
Weak start into fiscal year 2019 for Osram Licht Osram Licht got off to a sluggish start in the new fiscal year. Preliminary figures for the first...
KAMIC Group acquires UK based Distec KAMIC Group AB announces that is acquired all the shares in British specialist hybrid...
Varroc opens new manufacturing facility In Bulgaria Varroc Lighting Systems has officially opened its new production facility in...
Würth Elektronik eiSos opens subsidiary in Slovenia Continuous double-digit growth and most favourable prospects for the future were the...
Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer...
ETL Systems acquires Atlantic Microwave ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF equipment for satellite communications...
Israeli startup Hailo expands series A round to $21 million Israeli startup Hailo, which has developed a proprietary processing architecture for deep...
Soitec & Samsung Foundry to ensure FD-SOI wafer supply Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has expanded its...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- High-tech component maker Magneti Marelli ramps up output, adds jobs in Michigan
- Putting artificial intelligence to work for industrial operations
- Rheinmetall and BAE Systems to create a UK based JV
- Michigan Paves Way for Waymo to Grow Self-Driving Technology
- Report: Apple purges more than 200 employees from Project Titan