© Forciot Business | January 30, 2019
Finnish stretchable electronics company finds new investors
Finnish technology start-up company Forciot has announced that Heraeus Holding GmbH and Volvo Cars’ Technology fund AB have made investments in the company as part of the Forciot’s Series A investment round.
Forciot’s product is a stretchable electronics and algorithm solution that measures and accurately reports force, weight, balance and pressure. The system can for instance be utilised as HMI touch controller. This Investment will allow Forciot to broaden its international business entry and supply chain operations, the company states in a press release.
“Stretchable electronics and sensor technology are a future growth market for Heraeus. Our investment in Forciot allows us to open up this market even more and to continue to learn, and it supports our growing electronics and sensor technology areas.”, says Dr. Frank Stietz, head of the Heraeus’ Business Area Electronics, in the release.
“At Volvo Cars we see potentials in Forciot’s technologies that can be used for next-generation car interiors. These technologies could be the base for new features that would offer innovative safety and comfort improvements”, says Andreas Strasser, Investment Director at Volvo Cars.
In addition to the automotive sector, Forciot also see a place for its technology among logistics and wearable manufacturers that need advanced stretchable sensor solutions.
“We are thrilled to have closed the Series A investment round with such great companies. Both, Heraeus and Volvo Cars, have admirable track record in innovation and both are operating in Forciot’s strategic business and learning areas.”, says Tytti Julkunen, Forciot Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board.
“This investment enables us to scale up Forciot operations further to prepare for the mass volume phase and supports greatly also our global sales, marketing and technology development growth plans.”, says Maria Alm, Forciot Co-Founder and CEO.
“Stretchable electronics and sensor technology are a future growth market for Heraeus. Our investment in Forciot allows us to open up this market even more and to continue to learn, and it supports our growing electronics and sensor technology areas.”, says Dr. Frank Stietz, head of the Heraeus’ Business Area Electronics, in the release.
“At Volvo Cars we see potentials in Forciot’s technologies that can be used for next-generation car interiors. These technologies could be the base for new features that would offer innovative safety and comfort improvements”, says Andreas Strasser, Investment Director at Volvo Cars.
In addition to the automotive sector, Forciot also see a place for its technology among logistics and wearable manufacturers that need advanced stretchable sensor solutions.
“We are thrilled to have closed the Series A investment round with such great companies. Both, Heraeus and Volvo Cars, have admirable track record in innovation and both are operating in Forciot’s strategic business and learning areas.”, says Tytti Julkunen, Forciot Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board.
“This investment enables us to scale up Forciot operations further to prepare for the mass volume phase and supports greatly also our global sales, marketing and technology development growth plans.”, says Maria Alm, Forciot Co-Founder and CEO.
Finnish stretchable electronics company finds new investors Finnish technology start-up company Forciot has announced that Heraeus Holding GmbH and...
APC acquires Wavelength Electronics a UK-based designer and distributor of specialist electronic products and components, APC...
ASML to acquire Mapper assets – offers employment to staff Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, ASML, says it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper.
GCS to buy stake in Epistar foundry unit In order to capture the opportunities in the upcoming 5G and consumer electronics applications, GCS and Epistar have entered an agreement for strategic collaborations.
Monnit signs global distribution agreement with Mouser Monnit Corp. says it has signed a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc. The...
Weak start into fiscal year 2019 for Osram Licht Osram Licht got off to a sluggish start in the new fiscal year. Preliminary figures for the first...
KAMIC Group acquires UK based Distec KAMIC Group AB announces that is acquired all the shares in British specialist hybrid...
Varroc opens new manufacturing facility In Bulgaria Varroc Lighting Systems has officially opened its new production facility in...
Würth Elektronik eiSos opens subsidiary in Slovenia Continuous double-digit growth and most favourable prospects for the future were the...
Jingfang Optotelectronics completed its acquisition of Anteryon Suzhou based Jingfang Optotelectronics (WLOPT) has – together with Beauchamp Beer...
ETL Systems acquires Atlantic Microwave ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF equipment for satellite communications...
Israeli startup Hailo expands series A round to $21 million Israeli startup Hailo, which has developed a proprietary processing architecture for deep...
Soitec & Samsung Foundry to ensure FD-SOI wafer supply Soitec, a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has expanded its...
ODU expands with new production site in Romania The new production hall was completed right on time at the end of September last year; the...
Rudolph Technologies receives order from major memory manufacturer Rudolph Technologies, announces that it has received orders for over USD 15 million of...
KACO sells its South Korean business to OCI Power KACO new energy GmbH has reached agreement with the South Korean chemical and...
Premier Farnell offers Tronics Microsystems MEMS inertial sensors Premier Farnell has expanded its portfolio of inertial sensing solutions with the full range of...
PlayNitride selects Aixtron system for micro LED production PlayNitride Inc., will receive an AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based...
Most ReadLoad more news
- High-tech component maker Magneti Marelli ramps up output, adds jobs in Michigan
- Putting artificial intelligence to work for industrial operations
- Rheinmetall and BAE Systems to create a UK based JV
- Michigan Paves Way for Waymo to Grow Self-Driving Technology
- Report: Apple purges more than 200 employees from Project Titan