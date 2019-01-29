© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | January 29, 2019
APC acquires Wavelength Electronics
a UK-based designer and distributor of specialist electronic products and components, APC Technology Group, announces that it has acquired 100% of the share capital of Wavelength Electronics Limited for GBP 494’000 (EUR 571’122).
Wavelength’s principal activity is acting as a premium distributor and representative for electronic component manufacturers. With this acquisition APC is adding further complementary product lines to its offering.
Wavelength Electronics has more than 25 years’ experience as a representative of electronic component manufacturers. Operating in similar market sectors to the core APC and Aspen components businesses, Wavelength represents a group of well known manufacturers of components and systems for applications including high reliability, power control and conversion, RF and microwave interconnect, man machine interfaces and sensing.
These manufacturers include industry-leading brands such as Q-Tech, Corning Dubilier, State of the Art, Astrodyne, Presidio and Vanguard. These additional product lines will enhance the APC’s ability to sell into the UK’s high reliability industries, including Space, a press release reads.
The business has been built by the Managing Director, Paul Glover who will remain with the business in a consultancy capacity. Wavelength has its team based in offices in Broadstairs and Didcot.
“We are delighted to be able to confirm the acquisition of Wavelength Electronics, which brings another leading component distribution and representation business into the APC Group and is an exciting opportunity to further expand the range of products we sell within our specialist markets such as Space and to grow our customers base,” says Richard Hodgson, Chief Executive of APC, in the release.
