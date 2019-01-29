© asml Business | January 29, 2019
ASML to acquire Mapper assets – offers employment to staff
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, ASML, says it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper.
Additionally, ASML intends to offer suitable positions to Mapper’s employees working in research & development as well as product assembly, the company disclose in a press release.
“We have great respect for the experts at Mapper, who have shown great creativity and resourcefulness. ASML values their expertise and we look forward to welcoming them into our organization,” says ASML President and CEO Peter Wennink. “Even though Mapper’s E-beam application is different from ASML’s, we are confident that we can offer a satisfying new work environment at ASML where Mapper employees can continue to innovate and progress E-beam technolog.y
Mapper employees were informed about the plans today. The R&D employees who will join ASML will initially remain in Delft while starting to work on ASML projects.
“Our acquisition of Mapper’s IP will support a smooth transition for them. There will also be opportunities for Mapper employees in our exciting and challenging next-generation chip-manufacturing programs called EUV and EUV High-NA. Mapper’s IP and knowledge that has been accumulated over many years will now be leveraged for further innovation in the Netherlands,” Wennink continues.
Mapper was declared bankrupt on December 28, 2018. Financial details of the asset deal were not disclosed.
