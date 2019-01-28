Components | January 28, 2019
O.H. Kwon to lead Qualcomm Korea
Qualcomm Incorporated says it has appointed O.H. (Oh Hyung) Kwon as vice president and president of Qualcomm Korea YH. Kwon’s appointment will be effective immediately and he will report directly to Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of Qualcomm global business.
Kwon joined Qualcomm in 2007 as a regional sales manager for Korea. In 2012, Kwon moved to QCT Korea and served as senior director of Mobile and IoT Sales, and most recently as vice president of Sales.
Prior to joining Qualcomm, Kwon was the handset vendor manager at Sprint Nextel, managing handset OEM relationships and device certification and commercial launch processes. Kwon’s 24 years of experience as an international OEM sales expert include positions as VP & GM for the U.S. and Latin America at Yiso/Growell and as overseas sales manager for LG Electronics for the U.S. and Japan.
“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of O.H. Kwon as president of Qualcomm Korea and someone who is familiar with the local and global mobile communication market,” says Cathey, in a press release. “We make long, industry changing bets on inventions that enable our customers to compete, innovate and grow globally. I am confident that with O.H.’s leadership and industry experience, he will bring new impetus to our business in Korea in support of mutual growth with our diverse partners.”
