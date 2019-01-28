© jirsak dreamstime.com

GCS to buy stake in Epistar foundry unit

In order to capture the opportunities in the upcoming 5G and consumer electronics applications, GCS and Epistar have entered an agreement for strategic collaborations.

GCS also plans to acquire a 16.4% stake in Unikorn, a 6” wafer foundry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Epistar, by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2019, a press release reads. The companies say the will collaborate in several business areas and progress in stages going forward. GCS also plans to increase the investment in Unikorn in the future depending on the business needs. Epistar Corp. is a manufacturer and solutions provider for LED epitaxial wafers and dies. Unikorn Semiconductor was spin off from Epistar foundry services division in October of 2018 and provides foundry services for compound semiconductor devices ranging from VCSEL, edge emitting laser (EEL), PIN/APD to GaN/Si power device.